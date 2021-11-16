Three bills pass through House State Affairs, House reconvening at 1:30 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday marks day two of the Idaho Legislature's return to the statehouse and day 310 of the 2021 legislative session.

Lawmakers got to work bright and early when the House gaveled in around 8 a.m. Shortly after, the House went at ease so different House standing committees could meet and review proposed legislation from legislators.

Idaho News 6 Rep. Jason Monks (R)-Meridian introduces HB417.

At 8:30 a.m., the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee met where Rep. Jason Monks (R)-Meridian introduced H417. According to the bill text, it "adds to existing law to provide that vaccine-related injuries shall be compensable and to provide for construction of the law in favor of compensation for the victims of such injuries."

This bill would apply to all vaccinations, not just the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public testimony was taken and the committee voted to move the bill to the House floor for debate with a do-pass recommendation.

Around 9:30 a.m., the House State Affairs Committee met to introduce three bills, H429, H412 and H414.

Idaho News 6 Rep. Ron Nate (R)-Rexburg introduces HB429.

The first, H429 which relates to mask mandates in schools, was introduced by Rep. Ron Nate (R)-Rexburg.

"Now we have other medical interventions being required by schools and this bill simply extends that exemption possibility to mask mandates, or plexiglass barriers and it further points out that any student who receives such exemption, or submits such exemption shall be exempt," Nate told the committee.

Shortly after, H412, which would work to prohibit certain discrimination based upon immunization status, was introduced by Rep. Bruce Skaug (R)-Nampa. According to the statement of purpose, this bill is a "civil rights bill."

Quickly moving onto H414. Introduced by Rep. Mike Moyle, this bill is related to “religious freedom, medical treatment.” Here is the statement of purpose. pic.twitter.com/cZk7ecCPyX — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) November 16, 2021

Lastly, Rep. Mike Moyle (R)- Star introduced H414. The statement of purpose for the bill states, "the ability to claim an exemption based on religious beliefs is supported in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which permits an employee to request a religious or reasonable accommodation from an employer requirement that conflicts with their sincerely-held religious beliefs, practices, or observances."

All of these bills passed through the committee and the House will suspend rules to take up these bills this afternoon once they reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Watch live by clicking here.