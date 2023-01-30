Watch Now
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy

Caldwell school district holds special meeting.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jan 30, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School.

The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning environment for all students to have equal access to all school programs and activities.

Labrador disagrees with the policy, calling it dangerous and potentially unlawful, and wanted to know if the ISBA played any role in creating the proposal.

In their lettered response, Executive Director Misty Swanson states the Idaho School Board Association did not play a role in 3281’s creation, adding “ISBA has respected and upheld – and always will respect and uphold – the authority of local school boards who have worked through these policies with their communities.”

Both the proposed policy and the AG have expressed the desire for a safe learning environment for students yet appear to differ on how that may be achieved.

Proposal 3281 was at the root of the abruptly ended Caldwell School District board meeting earlier in the month.

