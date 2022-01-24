Watch
Teacher health insurance bill passes the House, moves onto Senate

Posted at 1:23 PM, Jan 24, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 443, which looks to add existing law to create a public school health insurance fund, passed the house with 55 in favor, 14 against and one absent Tuesday.

The legislation looks to provide the same insurance coverage to Idaho’s educators and teaching staff as state employees receive if they choose. Bill sponsors hope this will help retain teaching staff across the state.

According to the 11-page long bill, if signed into law, it would create a dedicated fund to fund the one-time amount required for public schools to buy into the state’s medical and dental group insurance plans.

Gov. Brad Little took to Twitter saying he supports this “game-changing” legislation for Idaho teachers to receive insurance for themselves and their families. The bill now moves onto the senate.

