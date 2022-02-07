Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Several election bills being considered in Idaho Legislature

items.[0].image.alt
Nicole Camarda, Idaho News 6
Ada County 2021 Consolidated Election
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:12:40-05

BOISE, Idaho — Several election-related bills are now being considered at the Idaho Statehouse.

The Secretary of State's office introduced SB 1274 Friday that would allow for regular post-election audits.

Idaho Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said audits of the 2020 election show results were accurate, but Idaho is one of seven states without a procedure in legislation for regular audits.

Bills introduced Monday work to prevent ballot harvesting and promote election integrity.

This story will continue to be updated as the bills progress.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light