Senate OKs bill to trim governor's emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho — The Senate has approved legislation to curb Republican Gov. Brad Little’s authority during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate voted 28-7 Wednesday to pass the bill that’s a reworked version of previous legislation Little vetoed. Senate leaders say Little worked with them on the latest measure and they anticipate his approval if it gets to his desk.

But it first goes to the House.

It replaces an entire section of Idaho law having to do with emergency declarations. Lawmakers are angry they didn't play a greater role last year when the coronavirus pandemic reached Idaho.