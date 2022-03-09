Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Scholarship change for survivors of Idaho soldiers is law

Idaho Statehouse
Keith Ridler/AP
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 15:14:25-05

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law legislation prompted by the deaths of three Idaho Army National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise last year.

The Republican governor in a private ceremony with the families of those killed signed the measure Tuesday. The measure sponsored by Democratic Rep. Chris Mathias changes the law to make the spouses and children of Idaho military personnel or public safety officers killed during training eligible for college scholarships.

Mathias is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who sought to change the law after finding out last year it didn't cover those killed in training.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light