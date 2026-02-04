Proposed bill would require Idaho hospitals to ask patients about immigration status on admission forms

BOISE, Idaho — A new measure introduced in the Idaho House Health and Welfare committee on Wednesday would require hospitals to include a box on patient admission forms for patients to self-report their immigration status.

Under the proposed legislation, hospitals would be required to submit quarterly reports to the Department of Health and Welfare and an annual report to the legislature detailing that information.

The bill's sponsor, Representative Jordan Redman of Coeur d'Alene, says the immigration status information would not affect access to care or be reported to ICE, and is instead just a way to keep tabs on Medicaid costs.

"There (are) certain cost drivers within the Medicaid program, and this is part of that transparency," Redman said in the committee hearing.

After a short discussion, committee members voted to print the bill for further consideration.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.