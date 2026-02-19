Proposal requiring parental consent for minor gender transition moves forward in Idaho House committee

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce and print a bill that would ban “social transitioning” of minors without parental consent.

Representative Bruce Skaug, R–Nampa, brought forward the proposal on Thursday morning, saying it is similar to past versions but includes changes to its civil enforcement language.

The bill would prohibit schools, childcare providers, and medical or mental health professionals from facilitating a minor’s social transition without first informing and obtaining consent from a parent or guardian.

“Social transition” is defined in the proposal as adopting a name, pronouns, appearance, or dress that does not align with a child’s biological sex, if done with the intent of transitioning genders.

There are no criminal penalties. Instead, the Idaho Attorney General could pursue civil penalties of up to $100,000 per violation, with funds going to the state’s general fund. Parents could also file private lawsuits.

Several lawmakers raised concerns about how broadly the bill is written, questioning whether educators or therapists could face legal risk in unclear situations.

The committee ultimately voted to print the bill for further consideration, with Representatives Monica Church and Anne Hunderson Haws recorded as the only "no" votes.

