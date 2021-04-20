Watch
New version of Idaho 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban advances

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 20, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would outlaw nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The legislation makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectable cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison, and it would allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider. It passed the Republican-led committee Tuesday and goes to the full Senate. It's already cleared the House.

The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency. What passed was a revised version that eliminates wording that could have led to the prosecution of health care providers for performing any abortion.

