New online testimony system for Senate committee hearings

Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 18:11:08-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho legislature offers remote testimony where the community can voice their thoughts on proposed legislation, essentially from anywhere in the state, but the Idaho senate is launching a new testimony system for all wishing to testify.

Whether it's remote, in-person or in writing, there is a new online sign-in system for anyone wishing to testify in senate committee hearings. There will no longer be paper sheets for sign-ups.

With the new online system, you can find a link on the legislature’s website at the bottom of the committee agendas. There also will be a QR code that will be posted out of the committee rooms inside the statehouse if you are in person.

The new online system will require the following:

  • First and last name.
  • Email and physical address
  • What organization you are representing if any.
  • Whether you are testifying in-person or virtually.
  • Whether you are “For” or “Against” the legislation.

The house will still leave the decision of remote testimony up to committee chairs.

