New ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 18, 2021, showing the Idaho Senate meets in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho. A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday, March 1, 2021, voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Idaho Senate
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 13:12:39-05

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers on a Senate panel have introduced a new version of legislation that would outlaw abortions in Idaho after fetal heartbeats are detected.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure that boosts to a felony the penalty for performing an abortion in those cases. The bill would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats.

If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest.

Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts.

