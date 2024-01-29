New fentanyl sentencing bill approved in Idaho House

BOISE, Idaho — On Jan. 29th Idaho lawmakers were in the statehouse debating a new bill to crack down on the spread of fentanyl in the state.

House Bill 406 would add fentanyl to the list of drugs that carry a mandatory minimum sentence in the state and introduce the charge of drug-induced homicide into Idaho law.

The bill's sponsors say the proposed legislation is not aimed at targeting drug users, but rather drug manufacturers, traffickers and dealers.

If passed, the bill would allow for any person found to knowingly possess 4 grams or more of fentanyl to be charged with felony, "trafficking in fentanyl." People caught with 5 grams, or 100 pills, would face a mandatory sentence of 3 years and a $10,000 fine with penalties increasing from there. Under the bill, someone caught with 500 or more pills would face a minimum 10-year sentence and a $25,000 fine.

“While we know House Bill 406 will not solve this public health crisis, it will act as a powerful deterrent and major first step in combating fentanyl traffickers and drug cartels from doing business in Idaho,” said Rep. Dustin Manwaring, Idaho House Majority Caucus Chair (R, District 29).

The bill would also introduce the sentence of drug-induced homicide into Idaho law which allows for the sentencing of a person who sells or shares a drug with a person who then dies from the use of that drug. The felony would be punishable with a life sentence.

In the Jan. 29th session lawmakers passed House Bill 406 with a vote of 55-13, but the bill will still need to be passed by the Idaho State Senate.

More information on bill 406 is available at legislature.idaho.gov.