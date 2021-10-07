Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Mainstream Republicans seek to 'rescue' Idaho - from the GOP

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 13:04:27-04

BOISE, Idaho — Mainstream Idaho Republicans concerned about a takeover by the surging far-right wing of the party are asking Democrats, Independents or other affiliated voters to register as Republicans to vote in the party’s May primary.

Republicans closed their primary a decade ago, and the already deep-red state has been turning deeper red ever since. It could go further that way next year with the ultra far-right lieutenant governor challenging the more moderate governor.

Republican primaries draw fewer but more hard-right voters than general elections. The Republican primary typically decides most elected offices, and particularly statewide elected offices as Democrats usually only get about 40% of the vote.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light