Luke Malek leaves race for Idaho's next lieutenant governor

BOISE, Idaho — Luke Malek is leaving Idaho's race for lieutenant governor.

Malek announced on Twitter Sunday night he is "deferring my efforts to become Idaho's next Lieutenant Governor."

I am leaving the race to be Idaho's next Lieutenant Governor. For the sake of our future, please support Scott Bedke. #idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/Q7Gj91WT98 — Luke Malek (@LukeMalek) November 22, 2021

The former state representative announced his campaign a year ago and quickly received support and endorsements from mayors, state leaders, company CEOs, and professional firefighters of Idaho.

Malek says he is taking a step back in order to "prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho Politics."

He later offered his full support to Scott Bedke.