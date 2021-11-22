Watch
Luke Malek leaves race for Idaho's next lieutenant governor

Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 21, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Luke Malek is leaving Idaho's race for lieutenant governor.

Malek announced on Twitter Sunday night he is "deferring my efforts to become Idaho's next Lieutenant Governor."

The former state representative announced his campaign a year ago and quickly received support and endorsements from mayors, state leaders, company CEOs, and professional firefighters of Idaho.

Malek says he is taking a step back in order to "prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho Politics."

He later offered his full support to Scott Bedke.

