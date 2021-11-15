Legislature discusses vaccine, mask mandate legislation

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature is back in session and discussing more than 30 bills related to vaccine and mask mandates.

Eight bills were sent to the House Business Committee to be discussed while the House was recessed, including House Bill 410 which prohibits employers from requiring vaccines.

"If we start trumping individual rights at any level in this country, we're going down the wrong path," Rep. Charlie Shepherd said.

Discussion on this bill and public testimony largely centered around personal freedom, with many giving public testimony suggesting enforcement needs to be added.

"It is not about a vaccine any longer this is about power and control," one woman said during public testimony.

Other bills discussed would prohibit employers from requiring vaccines for new or existing employees, prohibits requiring proof of vaccine, would require employers to accept vaccine exemptions and prevent employers from using vaccine records.

