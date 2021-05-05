Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Legislation would prohibit marijuana advertising in Idaho

items.[0].image.alt
David McNew
<p>(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)</p>
Idaho marijuana initiative withdrawn
Posted at 3:43 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:43:39-04

BOISE, Idaho — A Senate panel has approved legislation to prohibit commercial advertising of marijuana in Idaho that could potentially be used to stymie ballot initiatives to legalize the drug.

The panel voted 7-2 with no Democratic support Wednesday to send the bill to the full Senate. The public hearing was held almost immediately after it was posted, giving the public little opportunity to participate.

Lawmakers on the panel noted advertising in western Idaho for marijuana across the border in Oregon, where it's legal. Republican Sen. Scott Grow after the meeting said he wasn't sure if the measure would prevent ballot initiatives seeking to legalize marijuana in the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light