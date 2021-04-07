Watch
Legislation would double electric vehicle registration fees

Paul Sakuma/AP
Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle is on display at the Plug-in 2010, a conference and exposition about plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 07, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Legislation that would more than double what it costs to register electric vehicles in Idaho has been introduced in the state House.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines with no Democratic support to clear the way for a public hearing for the bill. The bill would raise the vehicle registration fee from $140 to $300. Electric vehicle owners could instead opt to pay 2.5 cents per mile.

Backers say the fee is needed so electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for road upkeep that partially comes from gas taxes. Opponents say $300 overshoots the mark so far that it's punitive and will discourage electric vehicle use.

