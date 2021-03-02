Menu

Legislation introduced to ban mask mandates in Idaho

Keith Ridler/AP
Republican state Rep. Karey Hanks addresses the House State Affairs Committee, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The committee introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates in Idaho. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Rep. Karey Hanks
Posted at 12:50 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:50:19-05

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation to prohibit mask mandates by government entities in Idaho has been introduced.

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday cleared the way for a potential hearing on the bill put forward by a dozen conservative lawmakers. Republican Rep. Karey Hanks says requiring healthy individuals to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases can cause physical and emotional harm.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but nine counties and 10 cities have such orders in place. Officials report that the coronavirus has infected more than 170,000 Idaho residents and killed nearly 1,900.

