Lawmakers pass immigration bill in Idaho State House

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 753 passed in the Idaho State House of Representatives on Friday, March 29 with a vote of 53-15. HB 753 would make it a crime to enter the state illegally and provide civil immunity for officials and contractors working to enforce immigration laws.

Typically immigration law is handled by the federal government, but HB 753 would criminalize illegal entry into Idaho at the state level.

Specifically, the bill would criminalize illegal entry into Idaho, illegal reentry by certain aliens, and refusal to comply with an order to return to a foreign nation. HB 753 would also grant legal immunity from liability for damages related to their actions while enforcing these new immigration provisions.

Following the vote in the Idaho House, HB 753 will move to the Idaho State Senate. For more information, view the full text of the bill here.