Lawmakers look to leave WWAMI partnership with Washington's medical program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is considering ending its 50-year partnership with the University of Washington's medical program, a move that has sparked debate among lawmakers and medical professionals.

House Bill 176, currently under consideration in the Idaho Legislature, proposes to end Idaho's connection to WWAMI by 2029, ending over 50-years of participation in the medical training agreement between Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. The bill also calls for the development of two new locations for clinical training, possibly in Utah.

"We’re running into this problem: we’re a growing state and we need to add more seats, and WWAMI he hasn’t been able to provide it," Rep. Lance Clow told Idaho News 6.

Rep. Manwaring, a sponsor of the bill, testified in the House Education Committee on Feb. 14, where he explained the need for additional slots for students from Idaho in the program. The legislature has also not received a signed amendment to the contract with University of Washington to guarantee no Idaho funds would be used in teaching abortion practices.

The Idaho State Board of Education announced plans to form an undergraduate medical education committee to address ongoing issues with the WWAMI program and determine the best path forward for Idaho.

The bill is set to be debated and voted on by the Idaho House on Monday, though its outcome remains uncertain.

