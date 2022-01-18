Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Lawmaker wants flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bertel, Steve
Idaho court ruling has lawmakers bracing for 2018 session
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:41:40-05

BOISE, Idaho — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The resolution was introduced Monday in a Senate committee. The bill from Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.” The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Ehardt says resolutions are also being introduced this year in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light