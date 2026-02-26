Idaho voters could have the final say on public school attendance requirements

IDAHO — A resolution moving through the Idaho Legislature could give voters the chance to reshape education.

House Joint Resolution 9 (HJR 9) looks to remove the existing law that gives the Legislature the authority to require children between the ages of 6 and 18 to attend public schools, unless educated by other means.

Instead, the resolution seeks to constitutionally protect the right of families to educate children outside the public school system, stating, "The right of the people to educate their children without government regulation outside of the public schools of the state shall not be infringed."

"This would secure families' rights to educate their children as they see fit, not how [the] government sees fit," said resolution sponsor, Rep. Dale Hawkins (R - District 2).

If the resolution passes in the Idaho Legislature, the proposed amendment would not become law automatically. Instead, it would be placed on the ballot, putting the decision directly in the hands of Idaho voters.

HJR 9 advanced out of the House State Affairs Committee on Monday, with a do-pass recommendation. It will now move to the House Floor.