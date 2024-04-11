Idaho Supreme Court upholds ruling on new Idaho voter ID laws

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling in Babe Vote and League of Women Voters of Idaho v. Phil McGrane, a lawsuit that saw the two organizations challenging Idaho's new voter registration requirements.

The challenged law states that student ID can not be used to register to vote due to a lack of uniformity and sophistication. The ruling by the Idaho State Supreme Court found the law to be constitutional, determining that the legislation did not discriminate against a particular group.

The ruling was unanimously upheld in the Idaho State Supreme Court, with a 5-0 decision.

“We are pleased to see that the Idaho Supreme Court recognizes the importance of voting and that access to voting and the security of our elections are not competing objectives. Voters can have confidence in Idaho’s elections as they head to the polls. Our office looks forward to collaborating with the League of Women Voters and Babe Vote to encourage more Idahoans to register and actively participate in the upcoming May 21 primary and November 5 general elections,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador also commented on the upheld ruling, highlighting the voter ID requirements as a step forward for Idaho's election security.

"This is a strong victory for election security and the minimum standards that must be met in order to vote," said Attorney General Labrador. "The Idaho legislature took steps to improve our election security, but rather than encouraging young people to obtain their free state voter IDs, advocacy groups took legal action against the State, alleging age discrimination. We are pleased with this victory but acknowledge liberal advocacy groups are bringing similar claims in Federal court, and we will continue to defend these laws.”

Visit VoteIdaho.gov to get registered and find out more about Idaho’s elections.