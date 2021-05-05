Idaho Senate passes resolution to recess until May 11

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Senate has passed a resolution to recess from May 6 to May 11, then return to business on May 12, 2021. The measure was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee by Senator Chuck Winder (R)-Boise Wednesday morning.

Introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee is this new measure by Senator Winder. During the meeting, Widner said the legislature would recess tomorrow and return on May 11.



This now moves to the full Senate, which convenes again at 12:30. pic.twitter.com/YkpX5YjBzP — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) May 5, 2021

Sen. Winder said this is to allow lawmakers to see if Gov. Brad Little will veto certain bills. With the recess, this will be the longest legislative session in Idaho history.

On the Senate floor, Winder added "It will enable us to finish our business later today or perhaps first thing in the morning tomorrow."

The Idaho House is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. today. You can watch the proceedings live by clicking here.