Idaho reps vote in favor of the firing squad becoming the primary form of execution

BOISE, Idaho — State Representative, Bruce Skaug (R) and Senator Doug Ricks (R) introduced a bill to the House Judiciary, Rules, and Administration Committee on Thursday to make firing squad the primary form of execution for Idaho criminals sentenced to death. If approved, the change would be enacted in 2026, giving the state time to build a facility for the executions to take place.

Skaug said firing squads will be a more efficient way to administer the death penalty. He added that lethal injection (Pentobarbital) would remain the secondary option under the bill's provisions.

During the hearing, Rep. John Gannon (D) asked how many firing squad executions have occurred in the last 40 years in the United States. According to the Associated Press, the last firing squad execution took place on June 18, 2010, at a Utah State Prison. Since 1960, only four firing squad executions have taken place, all of which were done in the State of Utah.

Skaug explained that Idaho's laws support the switch in method but added that the state needs to build a facility for firing squad style executions.

"We already appropriated $750,000 for the remodel or build of the facility for the firing squad with the appropriate viewing sections and everything," said Skaug.

The motion to print the bill was approved, meaning it will be formally presented in committee in the coming weeks.