Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact

BOISE, Idaho — A legislative ethics committee is investigating reports that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had what he called unconsented sexual contact with an adult volunteer.

Von Ehlinger is a Republican from Lewiston and denied the allegation to The Lewiston Tribune, calling it an embarrassment. Von Ehlinger’s attorney is former Lt. Gov. David Leroy and he said that the allegations are false but that an ethics committee would likely release the complaint soon.

Under legislative rules, the House Ethics Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on the complaint. Evidence and testimony can be presented and Von Ehligner could offer a defense.