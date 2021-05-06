Idaho property tax relief bill heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho property tax relief bill described as not enough by opponents and as at least something by backers has passed the Senate and is headed to the governor.

The Senate voted 19-16 on Wednesday to approve the measure that would raise the homeowner's exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It would also raise from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors.

But it also limits local and county government budget growth that some say is needed to add services for fast-growing areas. Lawmakers in those fast-growing areas that have also seen sharp rises in property values tended to oppose the measure.