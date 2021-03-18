Menu

Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

Keith Ridler/AP
Lawmakers in the House of Representative debate a bill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Lawmakers approved a massive income tax cut backers say provides much-needed relief but that opponents say is a giveaway to the rich that will result in long-lasting harm. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Idaho House of Representatives
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:34:17-04

BOISE, Idaho — A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks.

The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. A major goal of GOP lawmakers this session has been curbing the emergency powers of the Republican governor to respond to things like pandemics.

Legislators have floated several proposals that would restrict Gov. Brad Little’s ability to make sweeping directives in the future.

