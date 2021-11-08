Idaho lawmakers returning to the Statehouse next Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are planning to return to the Statehouse on November 15.

The regular session doesn't start until January, but as Idaho News 6 has reported, the House never formally adjourned. They plan to introduce legislation on vaccine mandates in response to regulations from the federal government.

Last week, OSHA announced the details and deadline for its vaccine mandate, requiring employees at any company with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated by January 4 or wear a mask and face weekly COVID-19 testing. Over the weekend, a federal court temporarily halted the order.

Despite this starting to play out in the courts, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke says lawmakers feel they need to take action.

"It's hard to say exactly what everything will look like, but come that Monday morning, starting at 7:30 we'll introduce legislation that will address these types of issues," said Bedke.

Bedke says the Attorney General, Governor and Legislature in each state opposed to the rule has a part to play. Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder has also said he would recommend the Senate return.

Winder says he believes the Senate will join the House and reconvene on November 15.

The Associated Press reports due to the unprecedented way lawmakers are reconvening, any laws they pass could end up in court and be declared null.