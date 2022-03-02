Watch
Idaho lawmakers pass joint memorial decrying Russian invasion of Ukraine

Idaho House of Representatives
Keith Ridler/AP
Lawmakers in the House of Representative debate a bill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Lawmakers approved a massive income tax cut backers say provides much-needed relief but that opponents say is a giveaway to the rich that will result in long-lasting harm. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:43:21-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives unanimously passed a bipartisan joint memorial Wednesday condemning Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine.

Republican Rep. Matt Bundy of Mountain Home and Democratic Rep. Colin Nash of Boise sponsored the legislation which commends the bravery and of Ukrainian people whom are defending their country from Russian troops.

The bill also asks Gov. Brad Little to take all appropriate measures to sanction Russia, while also calling on Congress and Idaho’s legislative body to fully support the Ukrainian government and penalize Russia.

“Russia’s violent incursion against Ukraine is inexcusable,” Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley said in a statement. “It is our duty as Americans to continue to work and support all countries fighting for the same rights and freedoms we have enjoyed and defended for centuries.”

“This is a time to join together across party lines to express our support for the Ukrainian people, who are showing unparalleled courage in the face of Russia’s ruthless attack,” Minority Leader Ilana Rubel of Boise said. “We stand with Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky, and against the perpetrators of human rights abuses.”

