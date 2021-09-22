Idaho lawmakers meet Wednesday to discuss vaccine requirements

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are gathering Wednesday morning to discuss ways to stop President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine requirement.

Biden’s plan requires employees of large companies with 100 employees or more to get a COVID-19 vaccine, submit to weekly testing or be fired. Federal workers are also required to get the shot as part of Biden’s vaccination plan.

We are going to protect the vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers. pic.twitter.com/QMuEz9ynis — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

The committee on federalism, which is made up of ten lawmakers, serves to, “Monitor and review federal acts, laws, and regulations that may impact the jurisdiction, governance, and sovereignty of the state of Idaho. Evaluate whether federal acts, laws, and regulations are authorized by the United States constitution or if they violate the principles of federalism.”

According to the agenda, there will be public testimony and presentations throughout the day.

You can live stream the meeting here. It is expected to last all day.