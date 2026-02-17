Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to set statewide school start date

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers are moving forward with a proposal that would require all public schools in the state to start on the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Rep. John Vander Woude presented the bill in the House Education Committee on Monday. He said Idaho school start dates have slowly been creeping earlier into August, making it harder for families to plan vacations and schedules.

Vander Woude also said the change could help Idaho’s tourism industry by allowing seasonal workers to stay employed through Labor Day.

Some committee members raised concerns about how a later start date could impact rural districts during harvest season and county fairs, which often take place in late August or September. Others questioned whether starting later would push the school year further into May or June.

Vander Woude said he wants to set the start date, but does not want to control other elements of the schools' schedules.

The committee unanimously voted to print the bill, meaning it will now move forward for a full hearing in committee at a later date.