Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to phase out state funding for Hispanic Affairs commission

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho lawmakers have introduced legislation that would phase out state funding for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs while keeping the commission in place.

The proposal, introduced by Rep. Jeff Ehlers, would gradually eliminate general fund support for the commission by July 1, 2028. The commission would continue to operate but would need to rely on private funding.

Rep. Ehlers told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday that the proposal came from recommendations by Idaho’s DOGE Task Force, which reviewed government programs and spending.

The bill would also eliminate the commission from a list of organizations eligible for a state income tax charitable contribution credit.

Rep. Steve Berch questioned why the legislation would remove both state funding and the tax credit option, saying it could make it more difficult for the commission to raise money.

"I hate to use this word, but I'm really offended by this specific effort to make it that much more difficult for private citizens to be able to contribute to the Hispanic commission," Rep. Berch said in committee. "I don't think this can be justified from a financial point of view, and quite frankly, I don't think it can be justified from a moral point of view."

In response, Rep. Jason Monks said that it would be more "offensive" to not allow further discussion of the bill before a final decision is made.

The proposal comes after an earlier attempt this session to eliminate the commission entirely. In January, Rep. Heather Scott presented a draft bill that would have removed all references to the commission from Idaho law and dissolved it by July 1, but that measure failed to advance out of committee.

The committee ultimately voted on Thursday to introduce the legislation, allowing it to be printed and advanced for further debate.

