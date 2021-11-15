Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho — A Republican representative known for carrying a sidearm is warning the head of the state's top business lobby not to show up at the Statehouse.

Rep. Chad Christensen in a social media post on Saturday told Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry President Alex LaBeau to stay away or limit his visit to the governor's office. The post was deleted by Monday morning.

Lawmakers are gathering mainly to consider legislation regarding President Joe Biden's COVID-19 requirements. Some far-right Republican lawmakers want Idaho to ban businesses from requiring vaccines.

LaBeau's group is against government inserting itself between employees and employers.