Idaho lawmaker panel OKs bill to end vehicle emissions tests

Feb 08, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would eliminate vehicle emissions testing in Idaho’s most populated region has was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday.

The bill from Meridian Republican Sen. Lori Den Hartog would eliminate the emission testing requirements for Ada and Canyon counties in the summer of 2023, but leave the door open for regions to create air quality commissions and take other actions if pollution levels are deemed too high. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Roughly 97% of vehicles in the area pass emissions tests, but Boise's air is still near the federal ceiling for ground ozone levels.

