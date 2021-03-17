Menu

Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho lawmaker panel approves 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:42:35-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state by banning them once an ultrasound can detect fetal cardiac activity has been approved by a panel of lawmakers.

The Family Policy Alliance of Idaho executive director told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the bill was “crafted to be defensible if needed.” The Idaho legislature in the past has passed several laws aimed at banning or limiting abortion access.

Many have been overturned by the federal courts because they were unconstitutional. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light