Idaho lawmaker panel approves 'fetal heartbeat' abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho bill that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the state by banning them once an ultrasound can detect fetal cardiac activity has been approved by a panel of lawmakers.

The Family Policy Alliance of Idaho executive director told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the bill was “crafted to be defensible if needed.” The Idaho legislature in the past has passed several laws aimed at banning or limiting abortion access.

Many have been overturned by the federal courts because they were unconstitutional. The bill now goes to the full Senate.