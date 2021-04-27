Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho lawmaker accused of rape was warned about his behavior

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 20:30:00-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern was previously warned against hitting on women who work at the Statehouse after his colleagues heard complaints from other staffers.

The information was included in documents gathered by the Legislature’s ethics committee and obtained by The Associated Press in advance of a public Wednesday ethics hearing.

The investigation of Lewiston Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March when an intern reported the he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner.

The Boise Police Department has a criminal investigation underway. Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light