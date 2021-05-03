Watch
Idaho intern faced 'overwhelming' hassle after rape report

Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, watches as members of the House ethics committee discuss whether he acted in a way that was "unbecoming" to his position in connection with rape allegations brought against him by a 19-year-old intern, during a hearing in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The committee unanimously agreed on Thursday that von Ehlinger should be formally censured and suspended from his office, and that a new lawmaker should be appointed to serve in his place. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 18:43:14-04

BOISE, Idaho — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers.

One made inquiries into how the intern could be herself referred for criminal charges. Another shared links to a blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life with thousands of people online. Members of an anti-government group harassed the young woman after she testified in a hearing.

The intern, who asked that her name be kept private, said the harassment has been overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from harassment in the future.

