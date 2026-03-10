Idaho House passes memorial asking U.S. Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage ruling

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House approved a memorial asking the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn the 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

House Joint Memorial 17 passed the House 44–26 on Tuesday, sending the measure to the Idaho Senate for consideration.

Supporters argue the court’s ruling overstepped federal authority and that the definition of marriage should be left to individual states. The memorial also references Idaho’s 2006 constitutional amendment defining marriage as between one man and one woman.

The measure, if passed, would formally state that the Idaho Legislature rejects the Obergefell decision and urges the Supreme Court to reverse it, though it would not actually change Idaho law or marriage licenses.

The court is not required to act on or respond to the request.

