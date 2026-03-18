Idaho House passes bill tracking immigration status of arrested individuals

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House of Representatives voted Wednesday to pass House Bill 660, a measure that would require law enforcement agencies to track the immigration status and nationality of people arrested in the state.

The legislation directs local, county, and state law enforcement to record the immigration status of individuals at the time of arrest and produce biannual public reports. Agencies that fail to comply could face a withholding of state funding.

Supporters said the bill is meant to give residents a better understanding of how many people in the state’s jail system are not legally in the U.S.

Representative Dale Hawkins, who sponsored the bill, emphasized during debate that the law does not ask officers to enforce immigration during traffic stops or in the field — only to record information during the booking process.

Opponents, including several lawmakers and representatives of law enforcement organizations, raised concerns about the workload and access to federal databases needed to verify immigration status. They also questioned whether the bill’s reporting requirements could place local officers in a difficult position.

Despite objections, the House passed the bill 40-30 and willl now head to the senate for further consideration.

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