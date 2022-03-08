Idaho House OKs measure that could fine, jail librarians

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation with the potential to fine Idaho librarians $1,000 and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them cleared the House.

The House voted 51-14 Monday to approve the measure that backers say will protect children but opponents say is so undefined and subjective as to be unconstitutional. Democratic House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel asked Republican Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, the bill's sponsor, if a classic young adult novel by Judy Blume that includes masturbation could land a librarian in jail. DeMordaunt refused to answer.

The measure now goes to the Senate.