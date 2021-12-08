Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho House ethics committee eyes rules changes

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 10:14 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:14:57-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House Ethics Committee is considering numerous potential changes to its operating rules after a bruising year that saw two ethics complaints against far-right Republican lawmakers reach the public hearing phase.

The committee took no action on Tuesday and planned to meet again to consider additional ideas and possibly vote on changes. The changes suggested during the two-day meeting that started on Monday are mostly aimed at avoiding the perception of unfairness.

One suggestion was to require four of the five committee members to agree on a chairman.

The committee rejected one lawmaker’s suggestion of a major change that would eliminate the public hearing phase, those opposed citing the need for a public process for elected officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light