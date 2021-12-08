Idaho House ethics committee eyes rules changes

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House Ethics Committee is considering numerous potential changes to its operating rules after a bruising year that saw two ethics complaints against far-right Republican lawmakers reach the public hearing phase.

The committee took no action on Tuesday and planned to meet again to consider additional ideas and possibly vote on changes. The changes suggested during the two-day meeting that started on Monday are mostly aimed at avoiding the perception of unfairness.

One suggestion was to require four of the five committee members to agree on a chairman.

The committee rejected one lawmaker’s suggestion of a major change that would eliminate the public hearing phase, those opposed citing the need for a public process for elected officials.