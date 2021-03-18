Idaho House approves massive income tax cut and rebate plan

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House has approved a massive income tax cut backers say provides much-needed relief but opponents say is a giveaway to the rich that will result in long-lasting harm.

Lawmakers voted 58-12 on Wednesday, with all Democratic lawmakers opposed, to send the bill to the Senate. The plan includes $169 million in ongoing income tax cuts for individuals and corporations and a $220 million rebate to Idaho residents who paid income taxes for 2019.

The plan will provide a minimum rebate of $50 for each 2019 taxpayer and dependent or, alternatively, 9% of income taxes paid in 2019, whichever is greater.