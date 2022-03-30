Watch
Idaho governor vetoes change in school funding formula

Idaho Statehouse
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 19:34:27-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed legislation altering the way money is allocated to K-12 schools.

The Republican governor on Wednesday vetoed the measure that would have switched from an average daily attendance to student enrollment. The method to allocate money has been a hot topic in the Idaho Legislature for a number of years.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the issue with remote learning, and a temporary rule allowed student enrollment counts. The legislation sought to extend that through July 2025. But Little says he doesn't yet want to commit to the change until there is additional information, and other ways of boosting education funding are explored.

