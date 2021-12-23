Idaho governor taps Bellevue mayor for legislative seat

BOISE, Idaho — Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns has been appointed to a House seat representing central Idaho in the state Legislature.

Republican Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed Burns, a Democrat, to fill out the remainder of the term for legislative district House seat 26 vacated by Democrat Muffy Davis. The term ends at the end of 2022.

Burns was one of three recommendations put forward by Democrats to Little to replace Davis, who was serving her second term in the Legislature. Little earlier this month appointed Davis to the Blaine County Commission, and she resigned her seat in the Legislature.