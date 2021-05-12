Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho governor signs property tax legislation

items.[0].image.alt
Sami Edge, Idaho Education News
On Friday, Gov. Brad Little announced a plan to use $99 million in federal money to offset state cuts in K-12 spending.
Little.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 13:20:56-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a property tax relief bill that opponents say is deeply flawed but backers say is better than nothing.

The Republican governor on Wednesday approved the legislation rushed through by lawmakers last week with little public participation. The new law takes effect immediately with significant portions retroactive to Jan. 1.

The measure raises the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It also raises from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors, called a circuit breaker.

Businesses get a property tax exemption boost from $100,000 to $250,000.

Opponents contend the bill will cut into basic services provided by local government entities by limiting tax revenue from new construction.

You can read Gov. Little's full transmittal letter on the bill below:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light