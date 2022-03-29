Watch
NewsPoliticalInside The Statehouse

Actions

Idaho governor signs grocery sales tax credit boost

Gov. Brad Little
Kyle Pfannenstiel/Idaho EdNews
Gov. Brad Little says early childhood literacy remains one of his top education priorities, and on Friday, he said he is optimistic that the 2022 Legislature will fund all-day kindergarten. “I think something will take place.”
Gov. Brad Little
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 14:14:17-04

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a $20 increase in the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit.

The Republican governor signed last week the measure that boosts the annual maximum credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65 and from $120 to $140 for people 65 and over. The change takes effect starting with food purchased in 2023.

The increased grocery tax credit cuts about $32 million from state revenues. That will be made up by tapping a fund that collects online purchase sales taxes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light