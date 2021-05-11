Idaho governor signs bills trimming emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed four watered-down versions of previous bills that he vetoed on limiting a governor's powers during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor signed them Monday and took the rare step of sending transmittal letters to the Legislature that explained his reasoning. Little in the letters wrote that the bills he signed were unlike the bills he vetoed because they do not impair a governor's ability to protect Idaho residents.

In one of the new laws, emergencies involving 12 or more counties and lasting longer than 90 days would require the involvement of the Legislature.