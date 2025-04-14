Idaho governor blocks part of spending bill to protect emergency funds

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has vetoed part of House Bill 482, a move to keep the state's emergency funds available for unexpected situations. This was shared in a letter to Secretary of State Phil McGrane on Monday.

"As leaders, we need the tools to be agile in responding to crises that affect our citizens,” Governor Little said. "I line-item vetoed this budget bill because eliminating the Governor’s emergency fund only hinders our ability to respond quickly in a fast-moving situation. I share the Legislature’s vigor for ensuring government is efficient, but citizens expect government to be responsive in times of crisis."

The veto targets a part of the bill that was meant to move money from the Emergency Fund to the General Fund for July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Little believes this change could make it tough for Idaho to handle surprise problems quickly, citing the investigation into Bryan Kohberger as a recent example.