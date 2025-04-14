Idaho Defense of Life Act upheld in court

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that the Fourth Judicial District Court has reaffirmed the constitutionality of Idaho’s abortion laws on Monday. In a case titled Adkins v. State of Idaho, the court confirmed that the state’s legislation permits doctors to perform abortions to save a woman’s life without facing criminal penalties, provided they adhere to the law’s stipulations.

The court’s decision says that doctors are not prohibited from performing an abortion if the physician is acting on good faith medical judgments based on facts known to the physician at the time of abortion and if the abortion alleviates an existing medical condition or pregnancy complication where the patient faces a non-negligible risk of dying.

Attorney General Labrador expressed partial agreement with the ruling, stating, “While we still disagree with portions of the ruling, it confirms what my office has argued in courts from Boise to Washington, D.C.—that Idaho’s abortion laws are constitutional and protect both unborn children and their mothers.”

Labrador reiterated that Idaho law does not require doctors to delay necessary medical interventions until a woman's death is certain or imminent before proceeding with an abortion.

This clarification aims to ensure that medical professionals understand their rights and responsibilities under Idaho law.